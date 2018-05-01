Lack of wildfires doesn't mean fire season is over

MACCLENNY, Fla. - Florida and national forestry officials have a message for homeowners about the need to protect their homes: Wildfire season is not over.

About this time last year, hundreds of firefighters from across the country were fighting the West Mims Fire that eventually consumed 238 square miles from the Florida-Georgia line into the Okefenokee National Wildlife Refuge.

Despite above-average rainfall during April, it wasn’t enough to end the fire risk. The Florida Forest Service on Monday put out a warning of the potential for increased fire activity.

Tuesday, Baker County and the U.S. and Florida Forestry Service -- among the agencies involved in last spring's massive West Mims firefighting effort -- announced a fire-prevention event to encourage residents to take steps now to protect their homes.

"You may not live right next to the woods, but understand that fire embers can travel a long distance. If you have pine straw in your gutters, that can ignite," Baker County Fire Chief Steve Marfongella said.

Some safety tips include:

Creating a 30-foot defensible space around your house by removing dead vegetation

Thinning out trees and shrubs

Cleaning gutters and removing pine straw from the roof



Cutting that brush away from the house, using firewise landscaping with different types of shrubbery and things that don't ignite readily if a wildfire comes through helps protect structures and firefighters.

Last month in Nassau County, a rapidly spreading brush fire forced residents of a Yulee apartment complex to briefly evacuate.

"It can happen any place. It really can," said Susan Kett of the U.S. Forest Service. "So understanding what your risks are and doing whatever you can to mitigate those risks, that’s really what we want to get out to the people."

As the map at left shows, most Florida counties with very high fire danger is not in Northeast Florida. But as the weather gets warmer and drier, that risk will only get worse. The Weather Authority is not calling for significant rainfall over the next 10 days.

"It’s increasing every day; our drought index is showing us in a danger zone," Florida Forest Service's Doc Bloodworth‌ said.

There will be a free event Saturday at St. Mary’s Shoals Park in Baker County, where community members can come and learn about wildfire safety, home protection and even see live controlled burn demonstrations to give them a better idea of what could face them in the remainder of fire season.

