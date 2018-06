The Lake City Police Department is searching for Kory James Pillars.

He was last seen on Friday at around 6:35 p.m., near US Highway 41 and SW Michigan street.

Police say the 22 year old was wearing tan shorts, a red shirt and black flip flops at the time. Pillars is 5-feet 5 inches with blonde hair and brown eyes and weighs 141 pounds.

If you have seen him call the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 or 9-1-1 if you are in the Lake City area.