Lake City Police find missing 2-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police say a missing 2 year old boy has been found safe. Quraan Jayceon Tomlin, 2, had last been seen with his father Glynell Tomlin, on Friday. Officers thought the child was being taken to New York state.

The circumstances surrounding how and where the boy was found have not been released.

His mother told police she last saw Quraan at approximately 10 a.m. on July 5 when she left him in the care of his father. Detectives believe he is being taken to New York State in what they suspect may be a commercial vehicle driven by an accomplice named Melissa Thomas.

Lake City Police say no arrests have been made in connection with the boy's disappearance.

