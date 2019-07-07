Lake City Police looking for kidnapped 2-year-old boy

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Lake City police are looking for 2 year-old Quraan Jayceon Tomlin, who was last seen with his paternal father, Glynell Tomlin on Friday. Officers believe the child is being take to New York state.

His mother told police she last saw Quraan at approximately 10:00 a.m. on July 6th, when she left him in the care of his paternal father. Detectives believe he is being taken to New York State in what they suspect may be a commercial vehicle driven by an accomplice named Melissa Thomas.

If you have any information on this missing child, please contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343.

