LAKE CITY, Fla. - The Lake City Police Department is searching for four juveniles.

Police say Austin Varney, 15, Tyler McCornnick, 15, Dametrick Hollins, 14, and Sipp Pierce Jr; 10 all left a home on Grandview Avenue at 1:45 p.m. Saturday.

Police say they left in a stolen white 2011 Chevrolet van with Florida tag X0412D.

If you see them, call 911.

