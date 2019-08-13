Lake City woman, 75, missing since Friday

LAKE CITY, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a Lake City woman who disappeared Friday from her home on Saint Clair Street.

Lake City police said Bythia J. Moring, 75, left her home around 4 p.m. in a 1999 turquoise Plymouth van with Florida tag HMU-J58.

She was wearing a black and white shirt with blue jeans.

Moring is described as black, 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 142 pounds. She has brown eyes and black and gray hair.

Anyone with information on Moring’s whereabouts is asked to call 386-752-4343.

