JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Photos sent Thursday afternoon by a News4Jax viewer showed a large police presence on Cinderella Road.

The scene was near the intersection of Peter Rabbit Drive on Jacksonville's Westside. Officers with the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office were seen standing outside the front of a home.

It's unclear what police were investigating. News4Jax is working to gather more information.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.