Large tree falls onto car, blocks traffic downtown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A large tree that has toppled over onto a car downtown has blocked Laura Street between Duval Street and Monroe Street.

It happened right in front of a News4Jax crew at Hemming Park, Friday morning. The tree came down right in front of City Hall and smashed into a parked car. No injuries have been reported, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers are on scene directing traffic around the damage while crews work to remove the tree.

