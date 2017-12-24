Last minute Christmas shoppers decide to give wine

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The countdown to Christmas is on. Shoppers are swarming major retailers for last-minute gifts.

Elizabeth Brooks is one of those shoppers.

"I still need to get my parents last-minute Christmas gifts and I don't know what I'm going to get them. I'm thinking, like, socks or something last-minute," Brooks said.

Brooks says she's going to brave the crowds at the Town Center for gifts but knows it will be busy.

"It's kind of stressful. I guess because it is Christmas Eve. I have to cut through the lines," Brooks said.

One last-minute gift idea comes in a bottle: wine, liquor, or beer. Blair Redington with Grape and Grain says he'll remain open until 7 p.m., but will stay open longer if people are there shopping.

"Compared to a typical weekend, they were very much increased. Yesterday we did about $500 in retail wine," Redington said.

Redington says spirits are a great option to get your family or friends in the holiday spirit.

"We can taste you on a couple things and help narrow it down for what you're looking for," Redington said.

