Latvala formally exits governor's race

Former state Sen. Jack Latvala, who resigned his seat after a sexual-harassment investigation, formally withdrew from the gubernatorial campaign Friday.

Latvala, R-Clearwater, advised Secretary of State Ken Detzner in a letter that he was terminating his campaign.

“I will of course comply with Chapter 106. Florida Statutes and timely file the required 90-day termination report,” Latvala wrote in the short withdrawal notification. “I want to thank you and the staff at the Division of Elections for your professionalism and timely responses to our inquiries.”

A special master in December found probable cause to support allegations that the senator had repeatedly groped a Senate aide and engaged in a pattern of making unwelcome remarks about women's bodies.

Latvala blamed political foes for his downfall and asserted his innocence in his Senate resignation letter.

News Service of Florida