Lawmaker proposes state guide on 'healthy marriage'

A Senate Republican on Thursday proposed the creation of a committee that would put together a “Florida Guide to a Healthy Marriage.”

The proposal (SB 1580), filed by Sen. Kelli Stargel, R-Lakeland, would require the guide to touch on numerous issues, such as conflict management, communication skills, financial management and parenting responsibilities.

The committee would raise private funds to pay for the design and layout of the guide, which would be posted on each clerk of court's website.

Also, people seeking marriage licenses would have to confirm they have read or otherwise accessed the information in the guide or have seen an electronic presentation about several issues in the guide.

The bill is filed for consideration during the legislative session that starts Tuesday.



News Service of Florida