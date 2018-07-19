Lawmakers clear way for homeless money

State lawmakers on Thursday resolved a budget glitch and freed up $3.18 million for homeless programs across the state.

Lawmakers in March approved funding for the State Office on Homelessness when they passed an $89 billion budget for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.

But the Legislature failed to specifically authorize the homeless spending in the annual appropriations bill.

That was resolved Thursday when the Joint Legislative Budget Commission approved a budget amendment for the Department of Children and Families that will provide more than $3 million in funding to 27 homeless programs across the state.

The local homeless initiatives are designed to provide a “continuum of care,” including emergency shelters, helping Floridians avoid becoming homeless and helping residents obtain permanent housing.

The Joint Legislative Budget Commission is made up of House and Senate members and has authority to make mid-year budget changes.

News Service of Florida