Lawmakers kept from entering Florida immigration facility

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) - Florida lawmakers were prohibited Tuesday from entering a Miami-area facility housing immigrant children.

U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz and U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson, both Democrats, told reporters outside the Homestead Temporary Shelter for Unaccompanied Children that they would try to record video from inside the facility.

Before attempting to enter the facility, Wasserman Schultz said it was being used for both children who arrived as unaccompanied minors as well as children separated from their families at the border.

Wasserman Schultz said she had been told she would need to make a request to visit the facility two weeks in advance. The congresswoman said that policy "continues to smack of cover up."

Nelson called said "they are obviously hiding something" and that he will raise the issue in the Senate.

The 1,000-bed facility is overseen by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Department spokesman Kenneth Wolfe said in an email Monday that it had reopened as "a temporary unaccompanied alien children program facility." He did not provide additional details.

The company running this facility told us we would be welcomed to tour the facility. HHS then denied us entry and said that they need “two weeks notice” to allow us inside. That’s ridiculous and it’s clear this administration is hiding something. — Senator Bill Nelson (@SenBillNelson) June 19, 2018

Reporters weren't allowed onto the property. One protester joined them outside, holding a sign showing a Nazi guard pulling a child away from woman with a Jewish star and saying "Nazis took children away. Trump inhumane."

Martin Levine, from the Miami suburb of West Kendall, says he came because he believes the policy to separate families is immoral.

Levine says the policy "is not a Democrat or Republican issue, because all of the former first ladies have found this policy despicable."

Republican lawmakers from Miami-Dade County have condemned the policy of separating families crossing the border.

Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio tweeted Tuesday: "Let's change the law so we can hold families together while awaiting expedited hearings."

