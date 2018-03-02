Lawmakers target airport trespassing

Trespassing on airport property would become a felony if signs are properly placed to tell people to stay off the grounds, under a measure that cleared the House on Thursday.

The House voted 113-0 to approve the proposal (HB 523), which would make it a third-degree felony to trespass on portions of an airport with an intent to injure another person, damage property or impede the operations of aircraft.

Signs would have to be posted that say, “This area is a designated operational area of an airport and anyone who trespasses on this property commits a felony.”

An identical Senate bill (SB 1094), sponsored by Sen. David Simmons, R-Altamonte Springs, drew unanimous support Thursday from the Senate Rules Committee.

“It deals with what I consider to be a loophole in the law that does not cover the instances in which individuals have risked huge amounts of lives as a result of getting on the operational areas of airports,” Simmons said.

Under current law, trespassing generally is a misdemeanor.

According to a staff analysis, the bill is in reaction to at least three instances since 2014 of people getting on property at Florida airports --- Orlando International, Tampa International and Miami International --- and receiving misdemeanor charges of trespassing.

Also tied to the proposal is an incident last June at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport in which a man drove a stolen vehicle to the city-owned airfield and attempted to get into an aircraft taxiing on a runway.

The man was thwarted by a law enforcement officer.

In addition to two counts of grand theft and single counts of burglary to an occupied conveyance and resisting arrest without violence, the man was charged with trespassing.

News Service of Florida