Lawmakers want local tax votes during election

Despite objections from cities and counties, a Senate panel Tuesday approved a bill that would require referendums on local-option sales taxes to be held as part of general elections.

The bill (SB 272), approved by the Senate Finance and Tax Appropriations Subcommittee, would prevent such referendums from being held in special or primary elections.

Bill sponsor Jeff Brandes, R-St. Petersburg, said some local tax referendums have passed during sparsely attended special elections.

He also said voters are typically more engaged in general elections than in other elections.

“When you get 50 percent (of the vote) of 7 percent (turnout), they get to raise taxes on 100 percent of the people,” Brandes said.

But lobbyists for the Florida League of Cities and the Florida Association of Counties raised concerns, including that tax referendums can get lost on lengthy general-election ballots.

They also said a potential compromise would have allowed local-option tax referendums to be held at primary elections, with 60 percent voter approval needed.

“Each individual community knows their electorate and knows when things are going to get lost on the ballot,” said Amber Hughes, a lobbyist for the Florida League of Cities.

News Service of Florida