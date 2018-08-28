Lawsuit alleging sexual assaults filed against Massage Envy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Lawyers representing 11 women are suing Massage Envy and nine of its franchises in Florida, including one location in Sarasota, for alleged sexual assault.

The 26-count complaint filed Monday in Palm Beach County on behalf of numerous women alleging sexual assaults and exploitation by Massage Envy massage therapists. These incidents occurred throughout Florida, including Duval County.

"This lawsuit seeks to give a voice to all of the women in Florida who were sexually assaulted or exploited at Massage Envy, and to stop Massage Envy from protecting criminals within their company at the expense of the safety of its customers," attorneys Jennifer Lipinski and Brian Kent said in a statement announcing the lawsuit.

A similar lawsuit alleging sexual assault at Massage Envy locations has been filed in California.

Last year, when reports began to surface about alleged sexual assaults at Massage Envy locations, the CEO responded by announcing a new safety plan,

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.