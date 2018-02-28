LeBron-esque powder tossing stunt triggers UCF evacuation

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police briefly evacuated a building at the University of Central Florida on Wednesday after someone wearing a LeBron James jersey stood up in class and tossed powder into the air.

The stunt, an apparent nod to the four-time NBA MVP's pregame ritual of launching a handful of chalk airborne, forced authorities to clear one of the business administration buildings about 11 a.m.

The UCF Police Department gave the all-clear about 90 minutes later after tests revealed the substance was, in fact, baby powder, according to a tweet from the agency's official account.

The spilled powder is a match for powdered baby formula. https://t.co/zrMmlGDqZP — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

Chief Richard Beary said even though police suspected the scare was a prank, they had to take the incident seriously, particularly given recent concerns about the threat of violence in public schools.

Update from UCFPD Chief Richard Beary. pic.twitter.com/j5IXGvSMG8 — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

"We think it was some type of stunt, like the LeBron James stunt," he said. "But unfortunately, with the current threat situation the way it is, our fire partners need to treat it as a hazmat situation."

At last check, police were searching for a man described as 6-foot-2 with blond hair and wearing a red and white basketball jersey.

Witnesses say the suspect is wearing this jersey. He is described as a 6'2, white male with blonde hair.



Please call 911 if spotted. pic.twitter.com/G5UCa4bXKt — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

They were also looking for a second man, described as Asian and about 5-foot-6, who was wearing a blue shirt and carrying two backpacks, one black and the other white.

Police do not believe there is any ongoing threat to those on campus. At the very least, they're comfortable joking about it now:

Sorry bout your mentions, @KingJames. — UCF Police Dept. (@UCFPolice) February 28, 2018

