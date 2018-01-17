Legal battle heats up over House subpoenas

Pat Roberts and his production company MAT Media filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Florida House and Speaker Richard Corcoran, asking a federal judge to block subpoenas related to Visit Florida contracts.

A state House committee in October issued subpoenas to Roberts, who also serves as president of the Florida Association of Broadcasters, and the production company seeking documents related to contracts with Visit Florida, the state tourism-marketing agency.

Roberts refused to comply, and Corcoran last week again issued subpoenas demanding records from the contracts, which include an $11.6 million deal to sponsor a cooking show featuring celebrity chef, Emeril Lagasse.

The subpoenas gave Roberts until 5 p.m. Tuesday to turn over the records or risk $1,000-per day fines and jail.

But on Tuesday, lawyers for Roberts asked U.S. District Judge Mark Walker to block the subpoenas, saying they violated his constitutional right to due process.

During a hastily arranged telephonic hearing Tuesday, lawyer Brennan Donnelly, who represents Roberts, argued that a preliminary injunction was necessary to prevent Roberts from being arrested or fined after 5 p.m. Tuesday.

But Adam Tanenbaum, a lawyer representing the Florida House, told Walker that no further action on the latest subpoenas could be taken until the full House meets again in session next week.

The state Constitution “says the House may do x, which means that it’s not the speaker unilaterally” that could punish Roberts, Tanenbaum said.

But Corcoran “has the authority to call the House into session any time he wants,” Donnelly said. “They can vote and they can imprison my client without any judicial review,” he said.

Walker asked Tanenbaum for assurance that Corcoran wouldn’t do that.

“If we have a hearing in the next few days before they come back into session, do I have to worry about the speaker calling a special session for the sole purpose of imprisoning Mr. Roberts?” Walker asked.

“Absolutely not,” Tanenbaum answered.

Roberts’ lawyers agreed to the delay, and Walker gave the House until Thursday at 5 p.m. to respond to Tuesday’s motions.

The judge set a hearing on the matter for noon Friday.

News Service of Florida