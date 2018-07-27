LEGO introduces all-new 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle

LEGO just announced a 6,000-piece Hogwarts Castle and we are ready to build!
This castle is highly detailed with characters, iconic rooms, creatures and more.
You will be able to build a model of Hogwarts Castle, hut of Hagrid, Whomping Willow tree and 5 boats.
There are 27 characters that go with the castle, including Draco Malfoy, Albus Dumbledore, Professor Snape, 5 Dementors and more!
It sounds great, but it's going to cost you.
The Harry Potter Hogwarts Castle retails for $649.99.
You can buy the collectable starting September 1.
For more, click here.
Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.