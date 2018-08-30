Legoland offering free admission to first responders next month

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Legoland is saying "thank you" to first responders by offering free tickets during September.

The real-life heroes will receive one free, single-day theme park admission to Legoland.

And it doesn't stop there! Those who take the offer will also be able to purchase tickets for four guests for half off! That's a 50 percent discount!

To redeem this offer, tickets must be bought at Legoland on the day of visit. The first responder must have an employee ID or professional organization membership card at the time of purchase.

For more information about tickets and pricing, click here.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.