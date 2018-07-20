LGBT advocates to hold first town hall meeting Friday

JACKSONVILLE - Following the killings of three transgender women in Jacksonville and the recent murder of an Orlando transgender woman found dead Thursday, Chloie Kensington said her first town hall meeting is “much needed.”

On Friday, Kensington said the Stiletto Sisters first monthly Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender town hall meeting will be held, with the purpose of getting the community engaged in voicing their concerns, fears, and anxieties.

Within the last six months, four transgender women were shot in Jacksonville. Only one survived. Since the recent violence, Kensington and other community activists have taken their concerns to Sheriff Mike Williams of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

“There were four of us altogether, community activists,” Kensington said. “Just concerned about the state of anxiety and fear. Needless to say, the murders of transwomen of color this year, that continues to spread, really.”

The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at the Living Witness Family Worship Center in San Marco.

If you would like to support the cause, visit a Stiletto Sisters GoFundMe page on NEWS4JAX.com.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.