Life-size horse statues, honey stolen from San Mateo home

SAN MATEO, Fla. - Putnam County deputies are looking for someone who hoofed it after stealing two life-size horse statues and couple jars of honey from a San Mateo home and nearby honey stand, authorities said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the unusual heist was reported recently at a property near Bigger’s Honey, a roadside honey stand that sits along State Road 100 not far from where it meets U.S. 17.

On Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office posted surveillance video on Facebook showing a white pickup truck that investigators suspect was driven by the person behind the thefts.

The pickup is described as a late model Ford F-350 with black wheels, cattle lights atop the cab and a ladder lying in the bed of the truck.

A second video clip posted by the agency appears to show a man wearing a ball cap, a red shirt and khaki shorts smoking a cigarette before walking out of frame.

Reached at home, the victim told News4Jax the aluminum statues each weigh about 300 pounds and are worth an estimated $1,700 a piece.

This isn’t the first time thieves have targeted the property. In 2013, three men were arrested on accusations that they stole a giant chicken statue, hitched it to a truck and took it on a joyride.

Anyone with information about the latest case is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at (386) 329-0800. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (888) 277-8477.

