Lightning strike ignites house fire in St. Johns County

ST.AUGUSTINE, Fla. - A lightning strike is being blamed for causing a house fire on Blue Creek Lane in St. Augustine.

The home caught fire during a severe storm that rolled in late Friday afternoon.

Flames poured out of the roof of the home just a few miles south of St. Augustine Shores, as neighbors looked on and firefighters got to work.

St. Johns County Fire Rescue officials said no one was hurt and neighbors said the family who lives in the home was out of town when the fire started.

There's a huge black hole in the roof that covers nearly half of the house.

Neighbors said the family is on their way back home and will try to determine if anything inside the house can be salvaged from the fire, smoke and water.

But neighbor Luke Kenster said he doubts if anything can be salvaged because of the extent of damage done by a single bolt of lightning.

"They've got to be shocked. They are shocked. I did not talk to them but they did send something through on our Facebook page, that they were very grateful that we were all there to help," Kenster said.

Yellow caution tape surrounded the house on Saturday.

The family is expected to be home in the next day or so to get an idea of the damage.

Neighbors said they will do all they can to help the family recover from the loss.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.