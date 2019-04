JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Coffee lovers, rejoice!

Wawa is giving away free coffee on Thursday, April 11, during "WawaDay."

The offer is for any size coffee. No purchase necessary.

There's a limit of one per customer.

The countdown is on! Celebrate #WawaDay on 4/11 with FREE Any Size Coffee ☕️🎉 pic.twitter.com/gwM8BpmIgP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 5, 2019

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.