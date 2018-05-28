Little Caesars employee kills masked attacker, police say

HOLLY HILL, Fla. - A Little Caesars employee in Florida shot a man wearing a clown mask who 'hit him with a wooden post and attempted to stab him with scissors', WKMG reports.

According to the Holly Hill Police Department , Heriberto Feliciano, 28, was walking out of Little Ceasars in Holly Hill, Florida when a man wearing a clown mask attacked him.

The suspect hit Feliciano with a wooden post until the post broke and tried to stab him with scissors, according to the report.

Authorities said Feliciano was able to reach his concealed firearm. They said he then shot the suspect several times, WKMG reports.

Holly Hill Police Chief Stephen Aldrich said it looks like Feliciano was justified.

