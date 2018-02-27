Local students sign banner for Stoneman Douglas High School

Students at Paxon School for Advances Studies sign banner before it's delivered to South Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Local students are sending their thoughts and prayer to Stoneman Douglas High School, almost two weeks after the deadly school shooting. JROTC cadets signed a banner to send to South Florida.

Local Attorney Robert Slama and his son took the banner to several Jacksonville high schools. They're bringing the banner to Stoneman Douglas on Tuesday night, that way it'll be there when classes resume in Parkland on Wednesday.

Local students wrote messages like "Stay Strong" and "Prayers to all who lost their families".

