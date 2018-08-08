Orange Park teen hosts back-to-school food giveaway

Facebook: Shaykwan and Kenyatta Open Arms Inc - SKOA INC

ORANGE PARK, Fla., - A local teen is doing her part to make sure students are feed before heading back to school.

Shaykwan and Kenyatta Open Arms Inc., SKOA and Farm Share Feeding Florida Families are teaming up to host a back-to-school food giveaway this weekend.

The food drive is Saturday Aug. 11, from 9 a.m. until noon at at Ridgeview High School,466 Madison Ave. The event is first come, first served.

Volunteers to hand out the food are also needed for the giveaway.

Shaykwan and Kenyatta Open Arms Inc., SKOA was founded by local 15-year-old Kenyatta Hogan.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.