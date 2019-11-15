Man shot on Arlington Expressway had 2 kids in car

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Two kids were in the backseat of a car struck by bullets Thursday night during a drive-by shooting on the Arlington Expressway.

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the shooting injured the driver, a 23-year-old man, was traveling eastbound on Arlington Expressway Service Road at Seabrook Parkway. Two girls, ages two and three, along with a woman in the passenger seat were not injured.

The woman told police she heard three gunshots and saw the driver-side window was shattered. At first, she thought the car had a flat fire and didn’t realize the man had been shot. He stopped the car and realized his left finger was shot.

Investigators said he was taken to Memorial Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. No one was able to see who the shooter was, according to the police report.

Officers found several bullet holes in the driver side and right passenger side door.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).