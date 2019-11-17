Excitement for Foles’ return turns to disappointment for Jags fans after loss to Colts

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Despite Jaguars quarterback Nick Foles playing for the first time since he suffered a broken collarbone in the season opener, Sunday marked another disappointing loss for the team.

The Jaguars lost 33-13 to the Colts in Indianapolis, bringing Jacksonville’s record to 4-6.

Jaguars fans in Jacksonville Beach told News4Jax they were hopeful that with Foles back in the mix, the team would be coming back with a win. But now, they said, they’re just disappointed.

“I was really excited for Foles to come back and I thought we would see a lot better than what we did,” Jaguars fan Jimmy Kitchens said. “But I am not giving up -- maybe one more game. If we have the same results next week, then it might be time to look back to (Gardner) Minshew.”

Jaguars fan Altoria White wished head coach Doug Marrone would have stuck with Minshew, the rookie who filled in at quarterback while Foles was out with the injury.

“I think they should have kept Gardner in. Nick did OK at the beginning, but then you see the final score,” White said. “I am a Jaguars fan either way, though.”

Marrone has said he is planning on sticking with Foles for the rest of the season.

Jaguars fans are staying hopeful.

Next week, the Jaguars are back on the road to face the Tennessee Titans.