Beauclerc residents want more traffic enforcement to curb speeding

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Residents are calling for more traffic enforcement in Jacksonville’s Beauclerc neighborhood in the hopes of curbing speeding and traffic backups in the area.

Kevin Troike enjoys living in the area, but lately he’s grown fed up with the rush-hour congestion and the number of vehicles he sees speeding along Beauclerc Road with no regard for the posted limit.

Police recently placed a speed monitor along the roadway, which clearly shows the speed limit is 30 miles per hour. But Troike noted he often sees people doing almost double that speed.

“The sheriff needs to do something,” Troike told News4Jax. “I never see a cop pulling anyone over.”

Part of the problem, he said, is that drivers routinely take Beauclerc or Scott Mill roads to avoid traffic on San Jose Boulevard. He said speeders make it dangerous for cyclists and joggers sharing the road.

“I am sick and tired of it,” he said.

On Wednesday, News4Jax sent a crew out to Beauclerc Road to clock drivers for an hour. Few drivers followed the speed limit with drivers in some cases going 20 miles per hour above the posted limit.

For Troike, the solution to the problem is simple: people need to slow down, and police need to be out there consistently enforcing traffic laws. “Start arresting people, start pulling people over,” he said.

News4Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office to find out how many complaints about speeding had been filed for the area. That request could not be immediately fulfilled.

If speeding poses a safety issue in your neighborhood, you can call the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency line at 904-630-0500.