Jacksonville woman facing child sex charges jailed without bond

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Westside Jacksonville woman was held Wednesday in the Duval County jail on multiple charges of sex crimes involving children, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office.

Jail records show Rachael Noel Johnson, 24, was held without bond. Investigators said the crimes she’s accused of occurred between February and September 2017.

News4Jax visited Johnson’s listed address. The home appeared to be unkept, and several pigs were seen in cages in the front yard.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, was shocked to learn of Johnson’s arrest.

“It’s disturbing to know. It’s so close to home,” the neighbor said.

The neighbor said she noticed a number of children, both boys and girls, at the home. Other neighbors reported seeing the same.

Details regarding the allegations were removed from the arrest report.

Johnson is facing one count of lewd and lascivious molestation, six counts of promoting sexual activity involving minors, two counts of child pornography and one count of child neglect.