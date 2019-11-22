JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A multi-million dollar expansion project at the Port of Jacksonville is ahead of schedule. Construction crews entered a new phase Friday with a groundbreaking on a new international container terminal.

It’s been a year of movement for JaxPort. In August the port authority released its economic report which showed that 26,282 people in the Jacksonville area are employed in port-dependent positions -- direct, indirect and induced jobs relying on the port. This figure represents a nearly 8% increase over a previous study conducted in 2013.

The port’s total economic value of $31.1 billion has also increased by 15% during this time. The study finds that 138,500 jobs across the state of Florida are related to cargo moving through Jacksonville’s port.

At the groundbreaking event Friday morning, the U.S. Department of Transportation Maritime Administrator Mark Buzby joins elected officials, including Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry and leadership from JaxPort and SSA Marine to break ground on the new international container terminal at JAXPORT’s Blount Island Marine Terminal.

Buzby will present JaxPort Vice Chairman Jamie Shelton and CEO Eric Green with a $20 million Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) Transportation Discretionary Grant. This recently awarded grant is part of a $238.7 million plan to expand and upgrade the facility.