ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The Nao Santa María, a 200-ton replica of the ship on which Christopher Columbus first traveled to North America, is scheduled to arrive in St. Augustine on Friday during the evening high tide, between 5 and 6 p.m.

It will dock at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina and will be open for tours on Saturday and Sunday, before departing on Monday. The departure time is subject to change.

The Nao Santa Maria will be open for tours at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina on Saturday from noon. until 8 p.m., and on Sunday from 10 a.m until 6 p.m. The self-guided tour includes the ship’s four decks with panels relating the history of the ship and the experience of Spanish sailors 500 years ago. Tickets will be available for sale dockside.

