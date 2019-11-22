JACKSONVILLE, Fla – The Northeast Florida Salvation Army is officially kicking off its annual Red Kettle campaign. Residents will start seeing the iconic red kettles and their bell ringers starting November 29. They will appear at a number of select stores across our region. This includes Publix, Walmart, JC Penney, Winn Dixie, and Hobby Lobby.

That iconic sound is not only the ringing of the season, it's the sound of fellowship. This time of year is something Salvation Army volunteers always look forward to. Rosa Nicholas is the coordinator for the kettle program.

"This is their big moment to give back," Nicholas said. "It is a service that they like to do. They know the impact that it makes on the families and the community in Jacksonville."

With the Salvation Army’s 22 core programs, each dollar the kettle campaign raises goes a long way. The campaign brought in more than $500,000 last year. The group is striving for that again this year.

"Whenever you're coming out and dropping $1, $5, whatever you choose to drop into that kettle, that is what we use to fund these programs," Nicholas said.

Also this year, the Salvation Army is accepting credit card donations. Nicholas says the volunteers will be there to walk you through the process. All you need to have with you is your cell phone with a working camera.

"We have a QR code. It will focus on that and it opens up our applications to make that donation," Nicholas said. "It works perfectly and we're ready to offer that option."

The bells will officially start ringing November 29, and will last through 2:00 p.m. Christmas Eve. Until then, there are still many ways you can give back through the charity.

The Salvation Army is also collecting canned goods, and setting up a toy shop for families in need. Donations can be dropped off at 900 West Adams Street.