JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Jacksonville woman was sentenced Thursday to 21 years in prison in the New Year’s Day 2018 killing of a mother who was shot dead outside a Riverside gas station.

Tairrah McGriff, 24, was convicted by a jury last month of one count of manslaughter and another count of carrying a concealed weapon in the shooting death of 24-year-old Sahara Barkley.

McGriff received 21 years in prison for manslaughter, which will overlap with a five-year sentence for the second count, followed by five years’ probation and two years of house arrest.

Witnesses said the shooting stemmed from a dispute between Barkley and McGriff at the BP gas station on Stockston Street shortly before 10:30 p.m. Jan. 1, 2018, according to court records.

Barkley had parked outside the business and gone inside to buy cigarettes that night when a man with McGriff hopped into Barkley’s vehicle and drove away. Barkley then confronted McGriff. Surveillance video reviewed by police showed Barkley punch McGriff, who responded by pulling out a gun. Barkley then fled the store, but she was shot in the chest while trying to run away.

Barkley died at the scene. She is survived by her mother and son.

McGriff was identified through a photo spread and arrested four days after the shooting. She filed a motion for a new trial following her conviction, but a judge denied that petition.