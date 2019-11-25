LAKE CITY, Fla. – A woman who is the legal guardian of her teenage niece was arrested last week on a charge of child neglect after giving the girl too much medication, causing her to run out, and dropping the teen off at another woman’s house for weeks at a time, the Lake City Police Department said Monday.

The arrest of Nakia Oliver, 33, comes after an officer responded Oct. 27 to a home on Baker Avenue, where he was told a 14-year-old was experiencing effects of an illness, which is controlled by a strict daily regimen of medication. The teen was transported to Shands Lake Shore Regional Medical Center for treatment and police said she was in stable condition.

The officer tried to contact the teen’s legal guardian, Oliver, but was unable to reach her. The teen’s grandmother in Jacksonville was notified and responded to the hospital.

An investigator with the Florida Department of Children and Families was called to the hospital to find out why a teenage girl suffering from a life-threatening medical condition was not getting her medication.

Investigators learned the teen did not live at the Baker Avenue home, but that Oliver had dropped off the girl at the home. The woman who lives at that home told police that Oliver had dropped the teen off on more than one occasion in the past.

Nakia Oliver was booked Nov. 18 into the Columbia County jail, and was released later that day on $5,000 bond, according to online jail records.