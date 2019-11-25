JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – If you are planning to leave town for Thanksgiving or this holiday season, there are several things you should do before you leave to protect your home from thieves.

News4Jax Crime and Safety expert Ken Jefferson says auto and home thefts increase during the holiday season. To protect you and your family, Jefferson said it’s important to remember to:

leave lights on inside and outside the house

suspend your newspaper service or ask neighbors to pick up your paper along with any other packages that may be delivered

Jefferson adds that it’s important for neighbors to communicate with each other if they are leaving town.

“They’re the extra eyes and ears when you leave. Even if you may have an alarm system, you may have surveillance cameras, the neighbors, the real-life, live person is the best option," Jefferson said.

Jefferson also recommended calling your local sheriff’s office or police department to have them check on your property while you are away.