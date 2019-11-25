WATCH LIVE: Jacksonville City Council holds workshop on JEA’s future
Monday’s workshop is the latest in a series to discuss the fate of the publicly-owned utility
The Jacksonville City Council is meeting Monday to discuss the future of JEA, the city’s publicly owned utility. The workshop comes as a plan to explore privatization of JEA has drawn fire from high-profile critics including former Mayor Jake Godbold, who took out a full-page ad in the Florida Times-Union to blast JEA and Mayor Lenny Curry over the potential sale. In his letter, Godbold asked council members for a no-confidence vote in the JEA Board of Directors and its CEO, Aaron Zahn.
Watch the live feed below (News4Jax app users click here):
