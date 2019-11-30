JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Landing is dark and partially destroyed. The city’s Christmas tree has been moved off the waterfront and won’t be lit until next Wednesday. But none of that will keep one downtown holiday tradition from taking place Saturday evening: the Jacksonville Light Boat Parade.

A fleet of boats decorated with holiday lights will cruise up and down the St. Johns River.

The parade is set to start at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, but boats likely won’t sail until 7 p.m. The circular parade route runs from Metropolitan Park up to the Fuller Warren Bridge and the event will be capped by a firework show, expected to begin at 9 p.m.

As with years past, there will be a waterfall of flames streaming from the Acosta and Main Street bridges.

Over the years, crowds gathered at the Landing and watch the spectacle. But this year, they’ll have to change their plans with the Landing closed and part of the area blocked off.

Some boaters and spectators are concerned the show might lack its usual luster. That includes Fred Acevedo, who watches the parade every year.

“My concern is with the Landing being closed,” he said. “That’s where families take their children to watch the parade.”

Jacque Welti, a previous winner in the sailboat division, was working on her boat Friday afternoon.

“It’s amazing how many people do turn out,” Welti said. “And I just hope this year with the Landing not as it was that we get a good turnout.”

There are good vantage points to watch the parade now that the Landing is closed. Ryan Ali, who heads up the city’s special events department, said good places to watch it include in front of the Hyatt Hotel, the Times-Union building and along the Southbank near Friendship Fountain.

“This is a temporary year,” he said. “We are being very fluid about this.”

The city’s Christmas tree will be lit 6:25 p.m. Wednesday at Hemming Park downtown.