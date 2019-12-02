JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police were called Monday afternoon to investigate a report of a suspicious package at the federal courthouse in downtown Jacksonville.

It was reported about 1:20 p.m. at 300 North Hogan Street, which is the address for the Bryan Simpson United States Courthouse.

The courthouse has not been evacuated, but streets surrounding the building have been taped off.

News4Jax is at the scene and will update this story as more details become available.