JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A car crashed into a building on Jacksonville’s Westside on Monday.

It happened just before 1 p.m. at an apartment community off Collins Road.

Officials at the apartment community told News4Jax that a woman backed into the building. The impact left a visible dent in the outside exterior wall.

Police and fire-rescue were called, but officials said the woman was not injured.

There was no immediate word on what caused the accident.