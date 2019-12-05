Police looking for suspect who shot a man near a CVS
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Jacksonville police are looking for a suspect who shot a man near a CVS on Beach Boulevard early Thursday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said they found a male victim who said he was shot near the drug store and drove himself there to get help.
He was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Detectives are looking information about this shooting. If you know anything, call JSO or Crime stoppers to remain anonymous
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.