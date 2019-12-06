A snow park is coming to Florida in 2020!

Real snow will soon be present in Florida.

Snowcat Ridge, a snow park that will feature snow tubing, snow play and an Alpine Village, is opening in Dade City in November 2020.

The snow tubing hill will be 60 feet high and 400 feet long, with a magic carpet lift taking tubers to the top of the hill.

You can tube as a single, tandem or in a six-person family tube.

When you’re done tubing, you can make snowmen or snow angels with real snow in the snow dome. Small children will have a snow hill of their own inside the dome.

Ending the day of snow fun will be a magical light show on the snow hill and snow dome.

Get your winter clothes ready. This will be like nothing you’ve seen in Florida before.