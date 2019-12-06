Sentencing hearing underway for man charged in connection with death of father of 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A judge was expected to hand down a sentence Friday for a man who has pleaded guilty to charges in connection with the death of a father of two who was shot near the Jacksonville beach bars in 2018.

Shaquille Walker is charged with evidence tampering and carrying a concealed weapon in the shooting death of Leon Bennett, 23. Walker is one of two men charged in the case, though neither was charged with Bennett’s death. News4Jax obtained a police report in the case that sheds light on why no one has been charged in his death.

Lakea Pringle, Bennett’s fiancee, is the mother of his two young boys, and she spoke in court on Thursday. She said Bennett’s last words were: “Tell my boys I love them.”

The other man charged in the case, Jose Lebron, was sentenced earlier this year to one year in jail after pleading guilty to evidence tampering. Lebron was driving a car involved in the 2018 shooting that was found abandoned in Central Florida.

The court hearing began at 3:30 p.m., and News4Jax is in the courtroom. Check back for updates.