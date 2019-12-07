57ºF

Local News

Man shot in car on Brentwood street dies at hospital

Jacksonville homicide detectives looking for red, burgundy SUV seen leaving after shooting

Corley Peel, Reporter

Steve Patrick, Digital Managing Editor

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police responding to gunfire late Friday afternoon one block north of Golfair Boulevard found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Birch and Perry streets. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide detective said the man died at a hospital.

Sgt. Doug Molina said someone called 911 at 5 p.m. to report shots fired. He said JSO was in the process of notifying the victim’s family.

Witnesses reported a red or burgundy SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police ask anyone who might have information about that vehicle or the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

