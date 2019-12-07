Man shot in car on Brentwood street dies at hospital
Jacksonville homicide detectives looking for red, burgundy SUV seen leaving after shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Police responding to gunfire late Friday afternoon one block north of Golfair Boulevard found a man shot inside a car at the intersection of Birch and Perry streets. A Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office homicide detective said the man died at a hospital.
Sgt. Doug Molina said someone called 911 at 5 p.m. to report shots fired. He said JSO was in the process of notifying the victim’s family.
Witnesses reported a red or burgundy SUV was seen leaving the area after the shooting. Police ask anyone who might have information about that vehicle or the shooting to call CrimeStoppers at 866-845-TIPS.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.