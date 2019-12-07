One man injured in Mixon Town shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a person shot on Clemente Drive in Mixon Town just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

One man had been shot multiple time in his lower extremities. He was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the shooting occured on Lewis Street and the suspect is still at large.

JSO’s Violent Crime Impact Team is leading the investigation in the search for that suspect.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact JSO throught their non-emergency line at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.