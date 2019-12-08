63ºF

Car flips into car dealership, traps driver off Beach Blvd

JFRD reports the person has been extricated from the vehicle

Maria Hernandez, Associate producer

One person had to be extricated out of a vehicle that flipped into a dealership off Beach Blvd. and Hogan Rd.

HOGAN – A vehicle flipped and crashed into a dealership off of Beach Blvd and Hogan Rd. at around 8:15 am Sunday morning.

According to JFRD, one person became trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed by Jacksonville Fire Rescue. Several cars were struck in the dealership’s lot.

JFRD warns drivers to expect delays in the area.

We are still looking for more information into the freed person’s condition.

