Car flips into car dealership, traps driver off Beach Blvd
JFRD reports the person has been extricated from the vehicle
HOGAN – A vehicle flipped and crashed into a dealership off of Beach Blvd and Hogan Rd. at around 8:15 am Sunday morning.
According to JFRD, one person became trapped inside the vehicle but has since been freed by Jacksonville Fire Rescue. Several cars were struck in the dealership’s lot.
JFRD warns drivers to expect delays in the area.
We are still looking for more information into the freed person’s condition.
Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.