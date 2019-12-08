GoFundMe page raises money for family of Atlantic Beach woman killed in crash

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family of an Atlantic Beach woman who was killed in a crash over Thanksgiving weekend.

The account was set up by a family member of Cynthia Clark to raise money for funeral expenses.

Cynthia Clark, 62, died after a three-vehicle crash Nov. 30 on Interstate 95 in Flagler County.

“Cindy was a happy soul and was always smiling. She was best known and loved for her contagious laugh and sense of humor. She was a breath of fresh air to anyone’s path she crossed. Cindy didn’t have any children, but she was graciously loved by a host of nieces and nephews. Her and her sisters had an unbreakable bond,” the organizer of the fundraiser wrote.

As of Sunday, the GoFundMe had raised more than $2,500 of the $5,000 goal. Anyone wishing to donate can do so by clicking here.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, Cynthia Clark was a passenger in a GMC Acadia with four other people. Trooper said the SUV was traveling north on I-95 just before 1 p.m. Nov. 30 when the SUV stopped in front of another car, which caused a chain-reaction accident.

The Highway Patrol said Cynthia Clark was taken to a hospital in Palm Coast, where she died. Kimberly Clark, 51, and Jaedan Pagoria, 17, both of Pennsylvania, were in the SUV with Cynthia Clark and suffered critical injuries, the Highway Patrol report shows. They were transported to the hospital in Palm Coast. According to troopers, the driver of the SUV, a 41-year-old Pennsylvania woman, and the fourth passenger, a 49-year-old Winter Park man, were taken to another hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of a Dodge Ram van, a 21-year-old Jacksonville man, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was also hospitalized in Palm Coast. Three people from Illinois in a Honda HR-V involved in the crash were not injured.

Charges are pending, according to the Highway Patrol report.