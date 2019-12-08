JFCS Holiday Gift Giving Drive

With just a few weeks before Christmas, Jewish Family & Community Services is taking applications for elves to make the season brighter for approximately 1,600 local children in need – many of which are in foster care. The nonprofit has secured presents for 1,300 so far, but they need the community’s help to find sponsors for the last 300 waiting to be matched.

Colleen Rodriguez, CEO of Jewish Family & Community Services, joined the weekend Morning Show to discuss the impact of this holiday gift drive as well as provide information for viewers interested in playing Santa for at-risk kids as well as seniors in our area.