Pedestrian killed by motorcycle on Roosevelt Blvd

WESTSIDE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a motorcycle while crossing Roosevelt Blvd. at around 11:30 pm on Saturday night.

According to Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, a witness said the motorcyclist traveling South on Roosevelt Blvd. when they struck the pedestrian, who was crossing the roadway at the intersection with St. Johns Ave.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. JSO has not revealed their identities so far.

Traffic Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident.